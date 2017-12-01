We’re Moving to Markham!

With our members in mind, PSG has decided to relocate our head office to Markham in January 2018!

This move will improve access to PSG events for our national members and offer meeting rooms with facilities that are more modern and ideal for professional development courses and training. The PSG is excited to continue offering new events and courses in the GTA and across Canada in the New Year of 2018!

Please note that beginning February 1st 2018, the address of our PSG head office will be:

15 Allstate Parkway, Suite 600

Markham, ON L3R 5B4

(West of Hwy 7 & Woodbine intersection)