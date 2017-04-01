The PSG is looking for 2 new board members!

Come join our current board members in monthly meetings to discuss the future of PSG. We are looking for PSG members with 15+ years of experience in the pharmaceutical or life sciences industry. Prospective board members should be leaders in their field, with numerous contacts in the industry and a desire to contribute ideas in monthly evening meetings, which take place at the PSG Office in Toronto.

If you are interested in joining the board please submit your resume by clicking here

To view our current board members please click here.