Mentors Needed: Industry Networking Night

Industry Networking Night

Are you interested in sharing your industry experience with graduates? Join the PSG, LSO and graduate students from U of T on March 2nd for their networking night from 5:30-8:30pm.

When: March 2nd at 5:30-8:30pm (note the last hour of open networking is optional, so students and guests can stay longer if they wish)

Where: Pharmacy Building (144 College Street), room PB850

Attendees: Mix of LSO/PSG Industry professionals (10-15 people) and graduate students from the Pharmaceutical Sciences program at the University of Toronto

Registration: Networking Signup

Format:

(i) Welcome / Mentor Profiles

(ii) Introduction and overview of collaborating organizations

(iii) Small Group Learning/Discussions (~20 minutes each)

Topic I: Perspective: What do you enjoy most about what you do?

Topic II: How to make the most out of graduate school and prepare for the transition to industry?

Topic III: Networking strategies (LinkedIn, Coffee, Job Fairs)

(iv) Dinner

Topic IV: Where do you see the most growth the industry and what can we do to prepare for

upcoming changes

(v) Putting it all together: Open Networking (30-60 minutes)

Pharmacy Building

(144 College Street), room PB850

*Dinner/refreshments will be served